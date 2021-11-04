Tohono O'odham woman testifies her religious beliefs justified border protest

She and David sat on the construction vehicles, and Ortega said she sang all of the ceremonial songs she could remember.

Border Patrol agents and law enforcement park rangers told them the area was closed and they had to leave or would be arrested.

She tried to explain why the land was important to her, Ortega said in court on Thursday. The construction was “a complete disrespect to our culture” and “a continuation of the harms done to our people without regard for who we are or what we believe in,” she told the judge.

As she testified, Ortega got choked up when explaining that she didn’t feel safe leaving due to being surrounded by law enforcement. She said that as a Native American, she is used to being harassed by Border Patrol and law enforcement and she felt intimidated and scared.

Park ranger officers told Ortega several times she had to leave or they would arrest her. When she didn’t leave, officers arrested both women and they spent the night and the following day in the Florence Correctional Center. Both women faced misdemeanor charges, and David’s case has been adjudicated.