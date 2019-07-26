If you go

Tombstone courthouse anniversary

Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a day of activities, exhibits and entertainment Aug. 3.

The free event is slated to last from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the park about 75 miles southeast of Tucson.

Tombstone was the county seat of Cochise County when it was created in 1881. The courthouse operated as a county facility until 1931 and opened as a state park on Aug. 1, 1959.

“Tombstone’s story is told in this historic courthouse, and we’re proud to be able to celebrate its 60th anniversary as a state park,” said Bob Broscheid, executive director of Arizona State Parks and Trails.