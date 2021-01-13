Tony Tselentis, Tucson journalist for more than 50 years, dies at 95

Tony Tselentis, a longtime Tucson journalist who shared his talents with the Tucson Citizen for 29 years and later for the Arizona Daily Star, died Jan. 7. He was 95.

He was born Angelo Tselentis in 1925 in Mesa, the only child of Greek immigrants Anthony and Diamando Tselentis.

He served in the Navy during World War II and went to the University of Arizona on the GI Bill. After earning a degree in English with a minor in journalism, Tselentis began working for the Tucson Citizen, then called the Tucson Daily Citizen, in 1950.

In a 2013 memoir for the Journal of Arizona History, a publication of the Arizona Historical Society, “Diamando’s Days: A Memoir of My Greek Immigrant Mother and Me,” Tselentis recalled that he was once embarrassed by his foreign mother, but when he was asked to consider a different name than Tselentis for his Citizen byline, he considered it a slap in the face.

He worked as a sportswriter, a court reporter, city editor, wire editor, assistant managing editor and editorial page editor, eventually rising to the position of editor of the Citizen.