 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Toxic spill closes Interstate 10 on Tucson's southeast side
alert

Toxic spill closes Interstate 10 on Tucson's southeast side

Interstate 10 is closed in both directions on Tucson's southeast side following a toxic substance spill on Thursday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a minor-injury collision involving a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials caused the closure. Troopers and firefighters are on the scene.

The eastbound lanes are closed at Wilmot Road. Traffic can immediately re-enter the highway at Wilmot. The westbound lanes are closed at Kolb Road. Traffic is being diverted to Valencia Road, where motorists can re-enter I-10.

DPS is asking drivers to avoid the area.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris highlights voting rights at MLK Memorial

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News