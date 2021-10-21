Toxic spill closes Interstate 10 on Tucson's southeast side

Interstate 10 is closed in both directions on Tucson's southeast side following a toxic substance spill on Thursday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a minor-injury collision involving a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials caused the closure. Troopers and firefighters are on the scene.

The eastbound lanes are closed at Wilmot Road. Traffic can immediately re-enter the highway at Wilmot. The westbound lanes are closed at Kolb Road. Traffic is being diverted to Valencia Road, where motorists can re-enter I-10.

DPS is asking drivers to avoid the area.

