Hughes Federal Credit Union is a hosting a toy drive in partnership with La Caliente and La Buena Radio to benefit the Miracle on 31st Street holiday party.
Miracle on 31st Street is a charitable organization that was started 47 years ago to benefit children. The donated toys are given out at a holiday celebration for children who live in Tucson’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods.
Hughes is accepting new and unwrapped toy donations at all eight of its branches through Friday, Dec. 14.
To celebrate a successful toy drive, La Caliente and La Buena Radio will be at Sunnyside High School, 1725 E. Bilby Road on Saturday, Dec. 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the front parking lot. The event will include live music and DJs.
More than 10,000 children are expected to attend the Miracle on 31st Street toy giveaway, on Dec. 22 at the AVA Amphitheater at the Casino Del Sol.
Stuff the bus
On Friday, Dec. 14, Sun Tran and iHeartMedia Tucson will hold a “Stuff-the-Bus” event benefiting the Salvation Army’s holiday gift distribution program.
Tucsonans can donate new unwrapped toys for children ages infant to 12 years old or cash donations, at the Walmart, 7150 E. Speedway at North Kolb Road, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“It’s so important to come together as a community and make this a wonderful holiday for families in need,” said Steve Spade, general manager of Sun Tran.