TPD investigate serious injury crash involving a pedestrian

Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday, officials said.
Officials are asking people to avoid the intersection of East Glenn Street, and North Alvernon Way and find an alternate route.
No further details were released.
🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦Please avoid the intersection of E. Glenn St. and N. Alvernon Way. Officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian. Please use an alternate route & drive safe. pic.twitter.com/aPWF925UF1— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) June 27, 2021
