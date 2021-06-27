 Skip to main content
TPD investigate serious injury crash involving a pedestrian
TPD investigate serious injury crash involving a pedestrian

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday, officials said.

Officials are asking people to avoid the intersection of East Glenn Street, and North Alvernon Way and find an alternate route.

No further details were released.

