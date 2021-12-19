Traditions as told by Tucson treasure "Big Jim" Griffith

Cultural anthropologist and folklorist James S. "Big Jim" Griffith, 1935-2021, died on Dec. 18 at age 86 at his Tucson home. Among the many stories he shared over the years are these:

I'itoi and Baboquivari

By Jim Griffith, special to the Arizona Daily Star, Jan 28, 2014:

It’s as close to cold weather as we might get in Tucson this year, so it’s time for me to share with you some of the traditional stories of the Tohono O’odham. According to their owners, these stories should be told only during the cold weather, when the snakes are asleep, and I prefer to respect that stricture. After all, they aren’t my stories.

Southwest of Tucson, on the west wall of the Altar Valley, stands Baboquivari Mountain. Its name comes from waw kwiulk, which is O’odham for “Constricted Rock.” It is the center of the Tohono O’odham universe, and contains the home of I’itoi, the Creator of the O’odham. I’itoi was among the first three beings to be created, along with Buzzard and Coyote.