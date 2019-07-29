Motorists are using the shoulder of northbound Interstate 19 near Pima Mine Road to pass the rollover crash involving a semi-truck Monday, officials say.
The crash occurred at milepost 50 north of Sahuarita at 6:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
There is at least a 20-minute delay as authorities clear the scene. Motorists should plan for additional travel time, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
No further information has been released.
UPDATE: Traffic is passing on the shoulder on I-19 northbound near Sahuarita (milepost 50). There are delays of about 20 minutes. #aztraffic https://t.co/XXyT1BtMRH— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 29, 2019