Traffic restricted after small plane makes emergency landing northeast of Tucson

A small plane made an emergency landing northeast of Tucson on Thursday morning, officials say.
There were no injuries, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy James Allerton.
The plane landed on East Redington Road at North El Camino Rinconado. Traffic is currently restricted and drivers should avoid the area.
It's unknown why the plane needed to make an emergency landing.
No other information has been released.
