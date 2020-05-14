You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Traffic restricted after small plane makes emergency landing northeast of Tucson

Traffic restricted after small plane makes emergency landing northeast of Tucson

Pima County Sheriff's Department

A small plane made an emergency landing northeast of Tucson on Thursday morning, officials say.

There were no injuries, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy James Allerton. 

The plane landed on East Redington Road at North El Camino Rinconado. Traffic is currently restricted and drivers should avoid the area.

It's unknown why the plane needed to make an emergency landing.

No other information has been released.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News