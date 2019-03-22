Tucson motorists should prepare for expected travel delays during the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base's biennial air show this weekend.
The City of Tucson has published the following travel restrictions from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the air show:
Eastbound Golf Links Road will be closed from Ajo Way to Wilmot Road. Westbound Golf Links Road will be closed from Wilmot Road to Swan Road. Eastbound Aviation Parkway will be closed at Alvernon Way.
Visitors without military ID cards will go through the gates at South Craycroft and Golf Links roads and South Swan and Golf Links roads.
General public must arrive by 3 p.m. to view the show, city officials say.
From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Craycroft and Swan gates will be converted to outbound traffic only.
The base gates will then be converted to handle four outbound exits.
Two exit lanes allowing traffic to proceed north on Craycroft Two exit lanes allowing traffic to turn right and proceed east on Golf Links At the Swan gate, two exit lanes allowing traffic to proceed north on Swan. Two exit lanes allowing traffic to turn left and proceed west on Golf Links
Military ID-card holders can access the base at the North Wilmot gate which will be open 24 hours between Friday and 10 p.m. Sunday.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
A pilot with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Team performs survey work before landing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on March 21, 2019. The Thunderbirds will perform at the 2019 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show this weekend.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
Pilots with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Team perform survey work before landing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on March 21, 2019. The Thunderbirds will perform at the 2019 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show this weekend.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
Pilots with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Team perform survey work before landing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on March 21, 2019. The Thunderbirds will perform at the 2019 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show this weekend.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
A woman walks as a pilot with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Team flies by at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on March 21, 2019. The Thunderbirds will perform at the 2019 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show this weekend.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
Crew members, left, stand by as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Team arrive at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on March 21, 2019. The Thunderbirds will perform at the 2019 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show this weekend.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
Two crew members stand by as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Team arrive at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on March 21, 2019. The Thunderbirds will perform at the 2019 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show this weekend.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
Major Whit Collins, right, a member of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Team, climbs down from the cockpit after arriving at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on March 21, 2019. The Thunderbirds will perform at the 2019 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show this weekend.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
More video from this section