Traffic stop on Tucson's NW side leads to seizure of meth, heroin, cash and guns

Sheriff's deputies seized $130,000 worth of illegal streets drugs following a routine traffic stop Sunday in the Flowing Wells neighborhood.
A motorist who was pulled over around 10 p.m. near North Flowing Wells Road and West Rillito Street had a handgun, $12,000 in cash and two pounds of methamphetamine on board and an even bigger stash of drugs and guns nearby, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a July 20 release.
A storage shed on Flowing Wells Road included 24 more pounds of meth, two pounds of synthetic narcotic pills and about a pound of heroin, along with a 12-gauge shotgun and an AR-15 rifle, the department said.
The suspect, Michael Montgomery, 46, was booked into Pima County jail on suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs for sale and suspicion of misconduct involving firearms.
