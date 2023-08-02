The fire was fought by crews from both the Northwest Fire District and Tucson Fire, in line with their automatic aid agreement.
No injuries to residents or crew were reported during the incident.
The Northwest Fire District's community assistance program staff is now providing aid to the displaced resident.
Eddie Celaya is a breaking news reporter and host of the "Here Weed Go!" podcast. He graduated from Pima Community College and the University of Arizona and has been with the Arizona Daily Star since May 2019.
A Tucson Fire Department lieutenant peers into the charred interior of one of two trailers that were involved in a fire at Peach Valley mobile home park, 4106 N .Reno Ave., Tucson, Ariz., August 2, 2023.
A Northwest Fire District firefighter grabs a quick drink before heading back into the scene of a fire at Peach Valley mobile home park, 4106 N Reno Ave., involving two trailers, Tucson, Ariz., August 2, 2023.