Trailer park managers belled for their hard work helping residents
Angelica Ortega and Glennda Edwards.

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Glennda Edwards and Angelica Ortega

Nominated by: Pat Bath

Why: For their work at Double R Ranch. Glennda and Angelica are the managers of the trailer park Double R Ranch, Bath wrote. “They are outstanding and really go the extra mile to help this 55+ park for seniors. They have done so much to help me and my neighbors in this park.” Bath said the two managers work hard to fix things and make the property look nice. “They are always thinking of ways to help us. They are always available when you need help – truly kind and special,” Bath wrote.

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.

