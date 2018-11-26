There are three upcoming opportunities to participate in toy drives to help needy children .
Stuff the streetcar
The Regional Transportation Authority is hosting its annual “Fill the Streetcar” toy drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 14.
A Sun Link streetcar will be parked on East Eighth Street, just west of North Fourth Avenue, where toys can be dropped off. There will be appearances by Santa and the Grinch.
The collected toys will be donated to Ramon’s Miracle on 31st Street charity, which distributes toys to needy children. This year, the charity is anticipating 15,000 children will attend the 48th annual toy distribution.
The RTA hopes to collect about 1,200 toys for this year’s event, which will be held on Dec. 22 at the Casino del Sol AVA Amphitheater.
UA Toy, food drive
On Dec. 4, the University of Arizona Police Department along with the Marine Corps Reserves, UA Naval ROTC and the UA Campus Pantry will hold a “Stuff the UAPD Command Post” toy drive.
The event will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the intersection of East University Boulevard and North Cherry Avenue.
The event will collect unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots drive and nonperishable food for the UA Campus Pantry, which provides food to UA students and staff.
Donations can also be dropped off at UAPD headquarters, 1852 E. First St. at North Campbell Avenue, any time before Dec. 12. There are collection bins in the lobby where toys and food can be dropped off.
Salvation Army drive
The Salvation Army is partnering with iHeartMedia Tucson, Sun Tran and Walmart to host the annual “Stuff The Bus” event. Salvation Army staff and volunteers will collect new unwrapped toys for children from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 14, at the Walmart, 7150 E. Speedway. Jim Click Automotive is the presenting sponsor for the event, which hopes to collect 6,000 toys.
For more information about Stuff The Bus, go to salvationarmytucson.org/stuff-the-bus