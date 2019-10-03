Among 12 other hotels nationwide, travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler recently recognized a Tucson hotel as one of the "hottest" hotels that opened this fall. 

Posada, by The Joshua Tree House, is a five-suite inn near Saguaro National Park West, available to rent through Airbnb

Condé Nast Traveler says Posada is among "the new retreats around the world that we're most excited about right now." 

Posada, designed by Sara and Rich Combs, lives on 38 acres of land with views of wildlife and plenty of saguaros.

In 2013, the couple discovered a 1949 hacienda in Joshua Tree, California. The couple listed it on Airbnb and discovered that "others were also craving a place to reflect, reset, and create," according to their website

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Joshua Tree House now has three properties on Airbnb, including Posada in Tucson and two in Joshua Tree. 

Other hotels on Condé Nast Traveler's list include Treehouse in London and The Standard in the Maldives. See the full list here

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.