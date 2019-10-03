Among 12 other hotels nationwide, travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler recently recognized a Tucson hotel as one of the "hottest" hotels that opened this fall.
Posada, by The Joshua Tree House, is a five-suite inn near Saguaro National Park West, available to rent through Airbnb.
Condé Nast Traveler says Posada is among "the new retreats around the world that we're most excited about right now."
View this post on Instagram
This weekend we’ve had a full inn of guests at @jthposada, and part of the beauty in that is that it’s still very tranquil around here. Movie night, star gazing, camp fires, hiking, and slow morning coffee & tea in the kitchen. ☕️✨Pictured is the upstairs of the Saguaro suite (which we finally decided is the perfect spot for our @luluandgeorgia x @sarahshermansamuel rug!) 🌵✨ #jthposada
Posada, designed by Sara and Rich Combs, lives on 38 acres of land with views of wildlife and plenty of saguaros.
In 2013, the couple discovered a 1949 hacienda in Joshua Tree, California. The couple listed it on Airbnb and discovered that "others were also craving a place to reflect, reset, and create," according to their website.
The Joshua Tree House now has three properties on Airbnb, including Posada in Tucson and two in Joshua Tree.
Other hotels on Condé Nast Traveler's list include Treehouse in London and The Standard in the Maldives. See the full list here.