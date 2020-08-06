Trespassing hikers cited on Mount Lemmon during post-fire closure

A dozen-plus people were cited and more than 50 others received warnings in the past week for violating federal orders closing off Mount Lemmon’s national forest area to the public.

The citations were issued to hikers and others who trespassed onto trails and other areas in the Coronado National Forest that are now closed until as late as Nov. 1, officials said.

The areas were closed due to flood risks and other safety hazards caused by the Bighorn Fire, which was sparked by lightning in the Catalina Mountains on June 5 and contained on July 23 after burning 120,000 acres.

The Mount Lemmon Highway was reopened to the general public on Saturday, Aug. 1, while the forest areas remain closed.

Many of those cited or warned were stopped in the area of Windy Point along the Mount Lemmon Highway at about 6,600 feet elevation and in the Rose Canyon area at about 8,000 feet elevation, the Forest Service said.

Under federal law, those violating the closure can be fined up to $5,000 for individuals or $10,000 for organizations, and/or be sentenced to imprisonment of up to six months, the Forest Service said.