Tribe files suit to block off-reservation wagering in Arizona

PHOENIX — A tribe has filed suit trying to halt Arizona's off-reservation wagering on sports two weeks before it is scheduled to begin.

The lawsuit filed by the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe contends state lawmakers have no right to permit sports franchises to start taking wagers on professional and collegiate games. That's because Arizonans went to the polls in 2002 and voted to confine certain types of gaming to reservations, says attorney for the tribe Luis Ochoa.

And there is no doubt about voter intent, Ochoa said, because another ballot measure the same year — to permit off-reservation gaming — was defeated, with 80% of the votes cast against it.

Ochoa does not dispute that other tribes have signed new agreements with the state to permit such off-reservation gaming starting next month. In exchange, these tribes got the right not only to accept similar sports bets at their gaming facilities, but to expand the number and types of Class III games — things like poker and slot machines — they can offer in their casinos.

But he said that still doesn't get around the 2002 measure, which he said is subject to the Voter Protection Act. That constitutional provision allows lawmakers to alter what is approved at the ballot only if the change "furthers the purpose'' of the original law.