Trico Electric Cooperative says more than 7,400 customers are without power Friday night on Tucson's southwest side and in Sahuarita.
It was first reported at 6 p.m., and workers are investigating the cause of the outage for 7,411 customers, according to the outage map.
Customers near North Sandario Road and North San Joaquin Road and as far south as the Town of Sahuarita are experiencing outages.
The entire Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Casino del Sol are wouthout electricity at the moment @whatsuptucson— Pablo Cornejo (@pablo_thatsme) January 12, 2019
The company does not have an estimated time for restoration.
We are currently experiencing an outage at the Valencia Substation. Crews are accessing the issue. We do not have currently have an ETA for restoration. We will continue to provide updates as they become available. Thank you for your patience.— Trico Electric Co-op (@TricoElectricAZ) January 12, 2019