Trico Outage Map

Trico Electric Cooperative says more than 7,400 customers are without power Friday night on Tucson's southwest side and in Sahuarita.

It was first reported at 6 p.m., and workers are investigating the cause of the outage for 7,411 customers, according to the outage map.

Customers near North Sandario Road and North San Joaquin Road and as far south as the Town of Sahuarita are experiencing outages.

The company does not have an estimated time for restoration.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1