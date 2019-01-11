Trico Outage Map

Trico Electric Cooperative says power has been restored to 7,400 customers on Tucson's southwest side and Sahuarita Friday night.

The outage was first reported at 6 p.m., and workers were investigating the cause of the outage for 7,411 total customers, according to the outage map.

Customers near North Sandario Road and North San Joaquin Road and as far south as the Town of Sahuarita were experiencing outages.

