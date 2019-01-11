Trico Electric Cooperative says power has been restored to 7,400 customers on Tucson's southwest side and Sahuarita Friday night.
The outage was first reported at 6 p.m., and workers were investigating the cause of the outage for 7,411 total customers, according to the outage map.
Customers near North Sandario Road and North San Joaquin Road and as far south as the Town of Sahuarita were experiencing outages.
The entire Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Casino del Sol are wouthout electricity at the moment @whatsuptucson— Pablo Cornejo (@pablo_thatsme) January 12, 2019
We are currently experiencing an outage at the Valencia Substation. Crews are accessing the issue. We do not have currently have an ETA for restoration. We will continue to provide updates as they become available. Thank you for your patience.— Trico Electric Co-op (@TricoElectricAZ) January 12, 2019