Trident Grill is coming to Tucson's northwest side this summer, the fourth location for the popular neighborhood restaurant/bar.
It also is the second new restaurant in seven months from the trio of Nelson Miller, Danny Gallego and Jason Machamer, who in December opened Trident Pizza Pub in the old Grimaldi's Pizzeria at Sam Hughes Place at the Corner, 446 N. Campbell Ave.
Trident Grill IV is going into the 4,065-square-foot space at 2912 W. Ina Road that was home to CiCi's Pizza, which closed in spring 2014. The location is near Pima Community College's northwest campus on North Shannon Road.
"We love the neighborhood feel of where we are," Gallego said of the location on Wednesday.
Gallego and his partners had been talking with the landlord over the last several months after first toying with the idea of moving into the spot about 18 months ago. But they didn't pursue it then because of the Interstate 10/Ina Road overpass project.
The overpass connecting both sides of Ina reopened early this month and the ramps off Interstate 10 are expected to open sometime this month.
Trident IV is expected to open in late June after a $400,000 to $500,000 buildout that will include installing polished concrete floors, bringing in all new kitchen equipment and building a bar. The dining room, which will feature a garage door facing Ina Road to allow for natural sunlight and exposed ductwork, will include 10 to 15 booths.
The menu will mirror the three other Trident Grill locations, which serve burgers and meal-sized salads alongside prime rib, seafood, wings and other bar foods. And, of course, it will pour from Trident Grill's extensive beer menu that includes Tucson and regional craft brews.
"We’re a neighborhood bar," Gallegos said. "We want to keep that neighborhood feel."
Miller opened the first Trident Grill in 2001 at 2033 E. Speedway near the University of Arizona. Fourteen years later, Trident II opened at Plaza Palomino, 2910 N. Swan Road, and two years after that, Trident III in summer 2017 took over the Tiltled Kilt spot at Williams Center, 250 S. Craycroft Road.
Gallegos said they will hire between 50 and 70 employees and will begin taking applications in mid-May.