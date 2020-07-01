driver dies after altercation with passenger leads to crash on Tucson's northwest side

The driver of a box truck died after an altercation with his passenger Tuesday on Tucson’s northwest side, officials said.

The fight between the driver, Matthew Hosford, 39, and the passenger, Michael Stewart Jr., 33, led Hosford to drive through a chain-link fence and crash into a home in the 7800 block of West Dos Rotundo Drive, which is north of West Twin Peaks Drive, said Deputy James Allerton, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrested Stewart Jr. on suspicion of first-degree murder, the department said in a news release.

Hosford, who was pronounced dead on scene, did not appear to have died as a result of the crash, deputies said. Deputies found Hosford outside the truck with obvious signs of trauma, the department said, though it did not specify the nature of his wounds.

