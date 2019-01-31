A box truck toppled off the Interstate-10 overpass early this morning and fell onto westbound Ajo Way, closing the road for about an hour, officials say.
Tucson Police spokesperson Sgt. Pete Dugan said the truck likely fell off at the edge of the overpass, where the fall is not as far, because the driver wasn't injured.
As a tow truck was trying to right the box truck, the contents of the truck spilled out, which Dugan said was car windshields.
It's not clear why the driver lost control and went off the road. Dugan said the accident took place about an hour ago. At about 7:30 a.m., the box truck still needed to be towed off the road before the road can re-open.