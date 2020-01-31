Truck hit by a train south of Tucson

A truck driver was not injured after a train hit the truck he was driving near Nogales Highway and Old Nogales Highway, officials said.

The Green Valley Fire Department responded to the report of a vehicle being struck by a Union Pacific Train at the crossing Friday morning. The truck driver told firefighters he saw the southbound train approaching but thought he could cross safely, the department said in a news release.

The truck didn't clear the tracks and the train hit the back of the truck, spinning it around. The truck belonged to a local pecan farmer and the driver was later transported to the hospital for evaluation at the request of his employer.

The train conductor stopped the train within a quarter mile, saying the train was traveling at around 30 mph, the department said. Southern Pacific personnel will inspect the track and train before it continues its run, the department said.

