Trucker's last run of the day: Tucson to Maricopa County to vote

Rusty Graves strode across the gravel parking lot of a polling place on Tucson's south side, his face excited, as his daughter Anjali followed a couple of steps behind.

He wanted to know, could he vote here?

Graves lives in Buckeye, in Maricopa County, but he had delivered a load of air-conditioning parts to Tucson about 2 o'clock. It took longer than he expected to unload the material.

Now it was 4:30 already, and he wanted to vote. But he was in Tucson, in Pima County, at the Gideon Missionary Baptist Church, 3085 S. Campbell Ave., at least two hours' drive from home.

Volunteers from Election Protection Arizona, who had been stationed under a sunshade in the church parking lot all day, told him no. He couldn't vote in Pima County. But if he could make it back to Maricopa County, he could vote at any polling place.

Rusty and Anjali Graves climbed back into the cab of the 18-wheeler he operates independently, posed for a quick picture, then drove off toward Interstate 10

Graves and his wife are raising five kids and home-schooling them all. For the older two kids, working with him is part of their education. They navigate and troubleshoot, they learn the ropes of delivering goods and detaching the trailer.