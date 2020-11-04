Trucker's last run of the day: Tucson to Maricopa County to vote

Rusty Graves strode across the gravel parking lot of a polling place on Tucson's south side, his face excited, as his daughter Anjali followed a couple of steps behind.
He wanted to know, could he vote here?
Graves lives in Buckeye, in Maricopa County, but he had delivered a load of air-conditioning parts to Tucson about 2 o'clock. It took longer than he expected to unload the material.
Now it was 4:30 already, and he wanted to vote. But he was in Tucson, in Pima County, at the Gideon Missionary Baptist Church, 3085 S. Campbell Ave., at least two hours' drive from home.
Volunteers from Election Protection Arizona, who had been stationed under a sunshade in the church parking lot all day, told him no. He couldn't vote in Pima County. But if he could make it back to Maricopa County, he could vote at any polling place.
Rusty and Anjali Graves climbed back into the cab of the 18-wheeler he operates independently, posed for a quick picture, then drove off toward Interstate 10
Graves and his wife are raising five kids and home-schooling them all. For the older two kids, working with him is part of their education. They navigate and troubleshoot, they learn the ropes of delivering goods and detaching the trailer.
"One of my kids rides with me almost every day," Graves said.
Their real-world experience came in handy as Graves headed up I-10 and needed to find the nearest polling place. It also helped when they got off the interstate at Sun Lakes about 6:15 and pulled into a truck stop.
Anjali and Rusty Graves had determined in advance that the parking lot at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church would probably not fit the tractor-trailer rig. So they detached the trailer together at the truck stop and headed east.
When they got to the church, there was no line.
"We made it. I was able to vote," Graves texted at 6:38. They beat the deadline by 22 minutes.
Why did he want to vote so badly?
"It’s what steers our country," Graves said. "We are the rudder who steers the country."
Contact columnist Tim Steller at tsteller@tucson.com or 520-807-7789. On Twitter: @senyorreporter
