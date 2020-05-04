Truly Nolen donates sanitation service to 2 Rural Metro Fire stations

Two Rural Metro Fire Department stations were treated to Truly Nolen’s Truly Sanitized service.
In April, Truly Nolen Green Valley and the corporate training department visited stations 79 and 82 in Sahuarita to donate the service, disinfecting and sanitizing non-porous surfaces like countertops, tables, door handles, and in this case, fire truck surfaces.
The service, available to homes and businesses, is designed to kill harmful germs and bacteria, prevent and eliminate mildew, and disinfect a wide variety of viruses.
