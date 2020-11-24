Trump campaign says Arizona Legislature will hold public hearing on the election

PHOENIX — Attorneys for President Trump’s campaign put out a statement Tuesday saying the Arizona Legislature will hold a public hearing Monday, Nov. 30, on the 2020 election.
However, neither House Speaker Rusty Bowers nor his fellow Republican, Senate President Karen Fann, has authorized such a hearing. And without their permission, any meeting of lawmakers is just people coming together with no real power.
Jenna Ellis, the campaign senior legal advisor and personal attorney to the president, said: “There were serious irregularities, we have proof of fraud in a number of states, and it is important for all Americans to have faith in our electoral process.”
She said the U.S. Constitution gives state legislatures the sole authority to select their representatives to the Electoral College, to protect against voter fraud and election manipulation.
The information being put out by Ellis may have come from state Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, who has acknowledged being in contact with the lawyers in the campaign.
In fact, Finchem tried to get permission for the House Federalism Committee to have a hearing this week, only to have that request refused by Bowers.
Finchem did not immediately return calls seeking comment on Tuesday.
Ellis also said there will be hearings in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
