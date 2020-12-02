Trump supporters file federal suit seeking to overturn Arizona's election results

PHOENIX — Supporters of President Trump filed suit in federal court Wednesday in their latest bid to throw out the certified popular vote results that awarded Arizona’s 11 electors to Joe Biden.
The lawsuit alleges “widespread ballot fraud,” due in part to Dominion Voting Systems machines used in Maricopa County, which they assert were designed purposely to take votes away from Trump.
Attorney Sidney Powell specifically blames that on Eric Coomer, an executive with the company, and “his visceral and public rage against the current U.S. president.” She said it is part of a criminal conspiracy.
Dominion officials have repeatedly said the company’s software and hardware are secure.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward, among others, also claims poll watchers were unable to adequately monitor that the signatures on envelopes of mail-in ballots were verified. It refers to “biased and partisan Maricopa County poll referees.”
It also says not enough people were allowed to observe the process.
Overall, the lawsuit claims, there were at least 412,494 illegal ballots counted in Arizona, far more than Biden’s 10,547-vote margin over Trump.
It cites a phone survey that called people who were listed as having requested early ballots.
The lawsuit says there were 518,560 unreturned early ballots. Using estimates based on the sample survey, it says that between 208,333 to 229,337 of these went to people who had not requested them.
“All of these absentee ballots were sent to someone besides the registered voter named in the request, and thus could have been filled out by anyone and then submitted in the name of another voter,” it says.
And it says up to another 94,975 people —based on the sample — had returned ballots but did not have them recorded as voting.
“These absentee ballots were either lost or destroyed (consistent with allegations of Trump ballot destruction) and/or were replaced with blank ballots filled out by election workers, Dominion or other third parties,” the lawsuit said.
Another claim is that 5,085 Arizona voters in the 2020 general election moved out of state prior to voting and were therefore ineligible.
“The fraud was executed by many means, but the most fundamentally troubling, insidious, and egregious ploy was the systematic adaption of old-fashioned ‘ballot stuffing’,” Powell wrote. “It has not been amplified and rendered virtually invisible by computer software created and run by domestic and foreign actors for that very purpose.”
Powell and her clients want the court to block the certification of the election results. That, in turn, would give power to the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature to decide who gets the electoral votes.
Prior lawsuits challenging the election —including some by Powell’s Arizona co-counsel Alexander Kolodin — have been dismissed.
There is another lawsuit pending in Maricopa County Superior Court, this one with similar allegations that signatures on envelopes were not properly checked. A trial on that case is set to begin Thursday, Dec. 3.
