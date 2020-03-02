You are the owner of this article.
Trump tweets support for owners of restaurant north of Tucson
Trump tweets support for owners of restaurant north of Tucson

Betty Rivas, right, was brought up on stage in spring 2016 when then candidate Donald Trump held a rally at the Tucson Arena. Last week, she and her husband, who own the 24-year-old Catalina Mexican restaurant Sammy's, were right behind Trump at his rally in Phoenix.  

Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted his support for a Catalina Mexican restaurant whose owners were targeted on social media for their support of the president.

In a tweet posted after Jorge and Betty Rivas appeared on Fox News Sunday morning, President Trump said the food was "GREAT at Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona. ... I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix."

Sammy's is in Catalina, about 115 miles from Phoenix where Trump held a rally Feb. 19 that Betty Rivas attended. Rivas was standing behind Trump in the VIP section, wearing a red cowboy hat emblazoned with "Latinos Love Trump."

Some took a screengrab of Rivas from the rally and posted it Wednesday on the Grupo de Palfeis Facebook page, a social media marketplace where its 109,000 members can advertise goods and services. The post as of Monday had attracted more than 250 comments — pretty much all of them negative — and was shared 348 times.

The Rivases responded to the post on Facebook Friday with a video that defended their rights as naturalized citizens to support Trump or whomever they chose. 

"Just because we are Latinos, it doesn't mean that we have to feel like every other Latino in this country," Rivas said in the video. "We are individuals and we feel that we have the constitutional right to meet and support whoever we want."

In the Fox interview Sunday, Rivas said business at his restaurant, 16502 N. Oracle Road, slowed down in the immediate aftermath of the Grupo de Palfeis post. But Saturday "was a very good day."

"In a way, it's turned out to be pretty good thankfully," Rivas told the "Fox & Friends" hosts.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

