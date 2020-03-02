Trump tweets support for owners of restaurant north of Tucson

Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted his support for a Catalina Mexican restaurant whose owners were targeted on social media for their support of the president.

In a tweet posted after Jorge and Betty Rivas appeared on Fox News Sunday morning, President Trump said the food was "GREAT at Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona. ... I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix."

Sammy's is in Catalina, about 115 miles from Phoenix where Trump held a rally Feb. 19 that Betty Rivas attended. Rivas was standing behind Trump in the VIP section, wearing a red cowboy hat emblazoned with "Latinos Love Trump."

Some took a screengrab of Rivas from the rally and posted it Wednesday on the Grupo de Palfeis Facebook page, a social media marketplace where its 109,000 members can advertise goods and services. The post as of Monday had attracted more than 250 comments — pretty much all of them negative — and was shared 348 times.