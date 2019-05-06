If you go

If You Go: The Remarkable Celebration Prom Night to benefit Tu Nidito

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

Where: The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive

Cost: $200 per person; Reservations are requested by Wednesday.

Festivities at the prom-themed event include dinner; dancing; and live music by The Patrick Sieben Band. A silent auction will offer nearly 175 items and the live auction will feature one-of-a-kind items. For the first time, mobile bidding will be available for the silent auction; guests are encouraged to bring their cell phones.

For information, or to purchase tickets online visit www.tunidito.org or call 322-9155 for reservations.