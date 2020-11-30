Tu Nidito Children and Family Services provides support to grieving families

Marla and Rob Avina remember their daughter, Addison Abigail, as “a loving, smart, sassy and sweet little girl.”
Before birth, Addison was diagnosed with Amyoplasia Arthrogryposis, a condition that affects the muscles and joints in the body. Though this diagnosis was a part of her, her four siblings simply saw her as Addison, their fun, happy and expressive sister.
After 31 incredible months of life, Addison died suddenly on Oct. 24, 2018.
Devastated by this painful loss, Marla and Rob enrolled in a bereavement support program at Tu Nidito Children and Family Services at the suggestion of their pediatrician. Tu Nidito provides support to children, families and young adults grieving the death of a loved one or a serious medical diagnosis.
In 2019 alone, Tu Nidito supported more than 750 children and their families, like the Avinas, as they navigate their grief journey.
Meeting other grieving families in this new setting was a tragic reminder of Addison’s absence. Yet, over time, they experienced relief and comfort by coming to Tu Nidito. Addison’s siblings, Rhyland, Tristan and Elianna now look forward to engaging and interacting with kids who understand what it feels like to experience the death of a sibling.
Meanwhile in a concurrent support group for caregivers, Marla and Rob gain tools to better support their grieving children. Throughout the pandemic, Tu Nidito has remained a source of comfort and support through virtual support groups.
“We have made beautiful friendships. Though they are built on something horrific, they are real, genuine and full of understanding,” Marla says.
The Avina family shares their story in hopes that others will join them in allocating their Arizona Charitable Tax Credit dollars to Tu Nidito. Every dollar donated is a meaningful gift that goes toward providing Tu Nidito’s programs at no cost to families, in English and Spanish. A donation of $400 will provide 6 months of bereavement support group programming for a family just like Addison’s.
Marla and Rob explain: “Tu Nidito is a true blessing. You are surrounded by people who allow you to be sad, to share, and who don’t have expectations from you! Allocate your tax dollars to a place where you want them to be used!”
