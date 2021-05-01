Tucson 11-year-old finally got her communication device — but still can't use it

United Health Care did not respond to a request for comment. DDD would not comment on a specific case.

"I'm beyond annoyed that they're trying to play chicken with my child,” Adiba said in late April. "I'm done. I'm done. I'm done.”

Adiba and Emory were already frustrated when they spoke with the Star last summer. Along with hundreds of other people served by DDD, Emory had waited more than a year for a new device. The old one was so outdated it sparked and smoked when Adiba turned it on.

The day after the Star and the ProPublica Local Reporting Network reported in November that Emory had not received her device, a DDD employee called to say it was ready, Adiba said. They had it in hand by the end of the week.

For the most part, advocates report, the challenges of getting devices to the people who need them have been resolved. The state’s Medicaid agency, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, slapped DDD on the wrist last year and shifted responsibility for evaluations, equipment and training from DDD to insurance providers. But there are still outstanding issues, advocates said.