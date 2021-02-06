Tucson 911 center kept Marana dispatcher on hold during cardiac arrest call

The lapse in service occurred Dec. 28. On Jan. 15, Jamie O’Leary, the then-director of Tucson 911, resigned, citing “compelling personal family needs.”

The first public account of the 911 lapse is contained in a Feb. 1 report to Tucson’s city manager from Tucson Police Department Deputy Chief Chad Kasmar, who has temporarily replaced O’Leary as head of the city’s Public Safety Communications Department, which operates 911.

Marana has its own 911 dispatch system for police calls but normally transfers fire and medical calls to Tucson’s center for dispatch to Northwest Fire.

On the day of the incident, Marana 911 received a cardiac arrest call at about 3:45 p.m. — about the same time Tucson’s short-staffed 911 center was seeing a steep surge in calls, the report said.

The Tucson center received 140 calls in 30 minutes, about 32% higher than normal for the period, the report said.

The Marana dispatcher trying to transfer the call spent three minutes on hold, hung up, called again and waited another minute and 15 seconds before someone in Tucson picked up the call, Kasmar said in an interview.