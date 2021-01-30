Tucson 911 system 'critical but stable' after top official resigns after just 14 months

City Manager Michael Ortega, who hired O’Leary, would not comment on whether the pending progress report was a factor in her exit. “I do not comment on personnel matters,” he said.

For now, the 911 system, which handles about 4,000 calls a day, is being led by the Tucson Police Department’s second-in-command, Deputy Chief Chad Kasmar.

“If I was a doctor, I would say we’re critical but stable,” Kasmar said in an interview.

A high-functioning 911 system is supposed to be able to answer emergency calls within 10 seconds 90% of the time, but local operators are only able to reach that goal 75 to 80% of the time, Kasmar said.

“Right now we’re asking for patience during peak call periods when it might take a little longer than we want,” for a 911 operator to answer, he said.

Kasmar said progress is underway but much work remains to fix problems that have festered since 2017, when the city consolidated police and fire dispatchers into one location without creating additional workspace for the resulting larger workforce. According to the consultant’s report, employees reported having two very distinct cultures under one roof and “an inherent rivalry between those serving the Tucson Police Department and the Tucson Fire Department.”