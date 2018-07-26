The owner of an adult care home in Tucson faces felony criminal charges after officials say five elderly residents were hospitalized after being found in triple-digit heat.
The owner, Cynthia Hermann, 71, knew the air conditioning unit had not been working for several days, police say.
She was arrested on suspicion of five counts of vulnerable adult abuse and nine counts of endangerment, police said.
Emergency crews went to Angelique's Adult Care Home, in the 5100 block of East Eighth Street, about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to help a man in his 60s who was experiencing heat-related issues and dehydration, said Jessica Nolte, a Tucson Fire Department spokeswoman.
The Tucson Fire crew was told the air conditioning had not been working since Saturday, Nolte said. The National Weather Service had issued a 3-day excessive heat warning for the Tucson area, which started on Monday. Tuesday's temperature hit 112 degrees.
The temperature inside the home was over 100 degrees, police say. Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said on Twitter Thursday that the temperature inside the home was up to 103.6 degrees.
The nine people in the home ranged in age from 64 to 86 years-old. Five were taken to the hospital because of heat-related problems, and four more were taken to other care facilities, Nolte said.
Officials shut down the home, which is near North Rosemont Boulevard and East Fifth Street.
Police say the facility cared for vulnerable adults that are either in hospice or who require round-the-clock care.
A nurse of one of the patients learned about the possibility the air conditioner was not working and went to the home to check on the patient.
The nurse called 911 after she found the residents in extreme heat and saw that they appeared distressed, police said.
Other agencies, including the American Red Cross, Adult Protective Services, and the Arizona Department of Health Services were called to the home.
The medical status of the hospitalized residents is currently unknown.