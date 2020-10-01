Tucson advocate for older adults receives prestigious AARP Arizona award

Jim Murphy, a former Tucson politician and an advocate for older adults, was recognized with AARP Arizona’s “most prestigious” community service award, officials announced earlier this week.

Murphy, 83, was selected to receive the 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service for his work supporting AARP’s vision and mission to “strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment,” officials said in a news release.

“This award acts as a symbol to the public that we can all work together for positive social change,” said Dana Marie Kennedy, AARP state director. Recipients across the country were chosen for their ability to enhance lives, improve the community in or for which the work was performed and inspire others to volunteer.

“I have been fortunate in my public service life to be surrounded with so many good people with like minds and have been able to accomplish many things,” said Murphy about the significance of the award.