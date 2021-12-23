Tucson advocates try to help undocumented students access higher education

They also face economic constraints. The minimum wage in Mexico is as much as 10 times less than in the United States, with $5 to $7 earned in a full day’s work, O’Leary said. Education may be more affordable, but that isn’t worth much if your job doesn’t cover it or you can’t understand your textbook.

Carolina Soto’s family moved back to Mexico when she was 16, when the recession put her father out of work. Soto had always expressed a desire to attend college and her family’s economic straits, coupled with what they saw as the catastrophic costs of sending her to school in the U.S., convinced them to move.

“I felt disoriented in every sense of the word,” Soto said.

She spoke Spanish with her parents but was unprepared for the level of language comprehension expected of her in school. Soto vividly remembers asking a teacher to explain an unfamiliar word, only to be met with laughter from the rest of the classroom. After that, she avoided speaking up or expressing herself in public.

Today, Soto is a professor at the University of Sonora in Hermosillo, Mexico, but she still lacks self confidence when it comes to writing professionally in Spanish and makes liberal use of autocorrect.