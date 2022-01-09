Tucson affordable housing plan ignores typical residents, experts say

Tucson’s housing shortage dates back to at least the Great Recession, city data shows. The long-running problem continues to make it a challenge for typical residents to keep a roof over their heads without breaking the bank.

Housing costs are increasing faster than income, for instance. In just the past two years, rent and home values have increased 7% and 15% faster than median household incomes.

Tucson's decision to exclude typical residents in its spending plan rather than take a broader approach to the housing crisis may also impact the strategy's efficiency, according to experts.

Residents with extreme needs can be the hardest to house and get on the track of financial stability, said Maryann Beerling, the CEO of the non-profit organization Compass Affordable Housing that has partnered with Tucson to distribute some of the ARPA funds.

The crux of the issue is that using ARPA funds to target only those individuals could cause the city to spend more time and money to house a smaller number of people overall, she said.