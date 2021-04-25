Tucson agencies in waiting game as Biden delays refugee arrivals

More than 700 of these refugees had flights booked and were nearly on their way to reuniting with family members in the U.S., but their flights were canceled at the last minute, according to an International Rescue Committee report released on April 11. Many had already given away their belongings and left their homes.

For these refugees, it is not just about lost time, advocates said. After years of waiting in line, they finally received the long-awaited approval to begin their life in the U.S. But with further delays, they could face going through parts of the process all over again.

“They could be here in the U.S. restarting their lives, sending their kids to school, starting new jobs, learning English, but instead are in another place where they may not be in healthy or safe conditions,” Prescott said. “Yes, there is that time lost. But we have to recognize that that time is somebody’s life.”

Refugees are forced to flee their country because of persecution based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion or being part of a particular social group. They are processed through a different system than asylum seekers who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border.