Tucson allergist Dr. Reuben G. Wagelie dies; built legacy in Southern Arizona

"He and my mom went together for several years and had impromptu adventures after clinic in the Chiricahua's or Madera Canyon," recalled Wagelie-Steffen. The elder Wagelie opened the practice in Tucson years after he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War and completed his service at Fort Huachuca, getting to know Southern Arizona.

When a grandson became Reuben and Sandi's chauffer on drives to cities and towns in Southern Arizona, Reuben shared stories and life lessons. Reuben was born Sept. 9, 1934 in Cavite City, Philippines. His parents earned a living as school teachers and cared for three children. Reuben was 7 years old when the Japanese invaded the Philippines after the attack on Pearl Harbor, recalled Wagelie-Steffen of her father's stories.

The family's home was taken over by a high-ranking Japanese officer, and the officer forced the family to live in a shed in the back yard. "My great-grandfather was actually sent to a prison camp in Southern Philippines for three years," said Wagelie-Steffen. When the war was over, Reuben received high scores in government tests because his parents kept up his schooling, and he graduated from high school at age 16. He then began taking combined undergraduate courses and also classes in medical school at the University of the Philippines.