With temperatures expected to drop into the 20s overnight, Pima Animal Care Center is encouraging pet owners to bring their pets indoors overnight.
"If you’re cold, your pet is cold," said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach. "Pets in Tucson are acclimated to warmer temperatures, which means below-freezing night temperatures can be deadly for pets left outside with no shelter."
PACC is also making pet neglect calls a higher priority during this cold season. So if you see a pet without appropriate shelter, call animal protection dispatch at 520-724-5900, extension 4.
To protect animals from the cold bring them in at night or make sure they have adequate shelter, which protects from drafts and the cold ground. Also, put sweaters on them while out on a walk. And make sure they have a microchip and up-to-date tags to better find them if they get lost.