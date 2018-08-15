A midtown apartment fire sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night, officials say.
Tucson Fire crews were dispatched to the 900 block of North Alvernon Way, near East Speedway, around 10 p.m., a news release from the Tucson Fire Department says. The apartment unit was filled with smoke and the stove was on fire.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within two minutes, the department said on Twitter. They also located one person in the apartment, who was overcome by smoke.
The resident was unresponsive when being pulled out of the unit, but was responsive when being taken to the hospital, the release shows.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.