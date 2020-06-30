Tucson-area courts to offer remote access to hearings through live audio

Starting Wednesday, people will be able to listen to court hearings remotely.

The Arizona Supreme Court and the Pima County Superior Court will provide access to hearings through an audio-only Youtube live stream.

Virtual hearings will allow those interested to listen-in while reducing the number of visitors in the courthouse to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Krisanne LoGalbo, spokeswoman for the Pima County Superior Court, said in a news release.

To listen to proceedings, visit.sc.pima.gov, go to the Case Management Services webpage, and click through to the daily calendar. Hearings can be found by inputting the name of the party or the case number.

The hearing will not be available after it has ended, but people can request transcripts by contacting the court’s managing court reporter.

Recording or rebroadcasting hearings without authorization can lead to penalties, the court said.

“Probate, family law, juvenile, and mental health hearings will not be available remotely due to both the complex nature of these procedures as well as confidentiality concerns,” LoGalbo said in the news release.

The Superior Court is still open weekdays, excluding holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

