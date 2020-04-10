Tucson-area cruise ship doctor stuck at sea as ports close to coronavirus

Dr. Joseph Rizza isn’t lost at sea.

The Tucson-area cruise ship physician is safe on board a massive, well-stocked vessel equipped with all sorts of high-tech navigational equipment.

The Celebrity Solstice is roughly one-fifth of a mile long from stem to stern, with 19 decks and room for about 4,000 people. It’s basically a floating luxury hotel built to cross oceans at about 28 mph.

At the moment, though, the Solstice and its pared-down crew of about 450 can’t seem to find a place to dock.

Coronavirus fears have closed ports around the globe, leaving dozens of cruise ships stranded just off shore.

A few ships still have passengers on board, but the vast majority of the people stuck at sea are crew members, as cruise operators slowly unfurl an unprecedented global repatriation effort.

As of last week, some 93,000 crew members remained aboard 114 cruise ships in or near U.S. ports and waters, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Thousands more are still on the job on dozens of other passenger ships elsewhere around the globe.

Rizza joined the Solstice crew in New Zealand on March 15 as an emergency, mid-cruise replacement, after one of the ship’s doctors abruptly resigned.

What was supposed to be a five-day assignment for the 72-year-old doctor is about to enter its fifth week, with no end in sight.

“He’s nowhere. He doesn’t know what to do,” said Rizza’s wife, Guje Olofsson, in a phone interview from the couple’s home in SaddleBrooke. “What I worry about is when on Earth am I going to see him and how is he going to get home.”