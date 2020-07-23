Tucson area gets soaked with first day of widespread monsoon storms

Flash-flood warnings were also put into effect for areas that included the Catalina Foothills, Oro Valley, Marana and Picture Rocks.

Drozd said people should be mindful of monsoon safety tips: Don’t try to drive across rapidly flowing water, heed road closure signs and stay out of washes, which can fill up quickly.

“It doesn’t have to be raining in your location to have water flowing in that wash where you’re at,” Drozd said.

Besides a storm on July 11 that brought more wind damage than rain and a few isolated showers, and one July 15 that caused blackened runoff from the Bighorn burn scar in the Cañada del Oro Wash, the Tucson area has been mostly dry and hot.

The official start of the monsoon is June 15, Thursday’s rain came 38 days into the season.

“We would get moisture trying to come up, but then it would kind of get pushed back to the south, and we would heat up again,” Drozd said Thursday about previous storm buildup.

“It was hot, sunny days, and it would try to come back, but it didn’t really get in until today, it really made a good push into here.”