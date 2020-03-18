Tucson-area hospitals make changes to visitor polices amid coronavirus concerns

Tucson-area hospitals are making temporary changes to their visitor policies amid concerns surrounding coronavirus.

Starting Thursday, March 19, Banner Health hospitals — including Banner-University Medical Center Tucson and its south campus — will not allow visitors.

Tucson Medical Center has implemented a similar policy.

At TMC and Banner hospitals, patients under the age of 18 are exceptions and will be allowed to have one adult visitor with them. Mothers going into labor will also be allowed to have one person with them.

Here’s a look at updated policies at other hospitals:

Carondelet Health Network, including St. Joseph’s, St. Mary’s and Marana Hospital

Starting Thursday, no visitors except for labor, delivery and postpartum areas, which will allow one visitor.

NICU patients can have two visitors.

Visitors must remain the same throughout the patient’s stay.

Children under age 16 are not allowed, but “children of antepartum patients will be considered for visitation on a case-by-case basis.”

Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital

Visiting hours limited to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only one visitor per patient is allowed.

Children are not allowed.

Inpatient rehabilitation is closed to “non-essential visitors.” Essential visitors are “considered those necessary for patient’s immediate care only."

Southern Arizona VA Health Care System

No visitors except anyone who is "directly assisting or caring for a patient" and "in compassionate care, where veterans are in their last stages of life and receiving palliative or hospice care."

When the visitor is "critical to the care of the veteran," access will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Children are not allowed.

Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley