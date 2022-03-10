Tucson-area massage therapist loses state license after complaint

The state board that licenses massage therapists has revoked the credentials of a 68-year-old Marana man accused of inappropriately touching a female client.

James P. Sailer denied wrongdoing in the case, but the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy sided unanimously with a woman who complained of his conduct during a massage last year at The Gallery Sports Club, 13965 N. Dove Mountain Blvd. in Marana.

At a Feb. 28 board meeting in Phoenix, the complainant said she's had dozens of massages over the years, but none like the one with Sailer on May 20.

She testified Sailer's "hands were shaking" as he peeled back a sheet covering her torso, placed a washcloth over her breast area, then repeatedly pressed down on her pubic area and touched the undersides of her breasts while massaging her abdomen. When she turned over, he massaged into the top of the cleft between her buttocks, she added.

"I've never been violated like this before," said the woman, who testified under her initials H.G. to protect her privacy. "I don't want any other woman to go through what I went through."