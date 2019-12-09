How to help

Toy Drive for GAP Ministries

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 13.

Where: GAP Ministries, 2861 N. Flowing Wells.

GAP Ministries is in need of donations of new, unwrapped toys, board games and gifts for children in foster care. The children are newborn to age 17; there is particular need for gifts for teenagers. If you want to help but don’t like to shop, consider making a monetary donation online at gapmin.com, click on the "get involved" link (note "toys" in the comments section). For information, or to volunteer to wrap gifts from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, send an email to beth@gampmin.com or call 647-2569.

Fill the Wish Lists for Children & Teens in “SPLASH” Group Homes

When: Through Friday, Dec. 13.

GAP Ministries is seeking individuals, families, groups, businesses and service organizations who would like to help fill wish lists for children who live in group homes. Individual children or entire households can be “adopted” for about $75 per child. To make a donation, visit gapmin.com (Note "holiday" in the comments section).

For information, contact Dolly@gapmin.com or call 647-2610.

Stuff the Big Red Bus for Miracle En El Barrio during the Fourth Avenue Street Fair

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 15.

Where: O’Malley’s, 247 N. Fourth Ave.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be collected for the 17th Annual Miracle En El Barrio, which will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. John’s Church, 602 W. Ajo Way. The community Christmas party provides free toys and festivities for about 3,000 children in need in South Tucson. Toys or monetary contributions can also be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 19, at the following NOVA Home Loan locations: Corporate Center, 6245 E. Broadway, Suite 400; River Branch, 1650 E. River Road, Suite 108; Sunrise Branch, 3430 E. Sunrise Dr., Suite 150; Northwest Branch, 6893 N. Oracle Road, Suite 121.

Monetary donation made payable to “Miracle En El Barrio” can also be sent to: NOVA Home Loans c/o Kathy Stern, 6245 E. Broadway, Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711

Marine Corps' Toys for Tots Tucson Holiday Toy Drive

When: Donations of new, unwrapped toys are being accepted through Monday, Dec. 23, but are requested by Dec. 16

Where: More than 100 locations in Pima and Santa Cruz counties, including many CubeSmart locations; Pep Boys Manny Moe and Jack stores; Bealls Outlets and more. Donations are also accepted at the Toys for Tots Warehouse, 3981 E. Grant Road. You can find donation sites or make an online donation to support the cause at tucson-az.toysfortots.org

Volunteers are also needed to help distribute toys to families at the toy distribution warehouse; for information, call 345-0954.