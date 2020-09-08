Tucson-area parents take call for school reopenings to county health department

Deborah Peterson chokes up when she talks about her five children remote learning in Marana Unified elementary schools.

“My kids are just sad,” she says, lowering her sign that reads, "More classroom less class zoom." “Their teachers are teaching them well, but they miss their friends.”

Peterson loves her kids’ teachers, but the children are having a hard time with remote learning and the shy ones are stifled, she says. Her husband is a dentist and he interacts with people all day.

“The risk to me doesn’t feel strong enough for these measures,” she says. If there was stronger evidence of kids getting sick, she would feel differently, but says “until that reality presents itself, I don’t see it as a real likelihood.”

As of Sept. 3, more than half a million children had been diagnosed with the coronavirus nationwide — representing nearly 10% of all cases, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The AAP has said that at this time, it appears severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children.

Arizona accounted for more than 25,000 of those cases noted by AAP on Sept. 3, making up more than 12% of the state's cases. The AAP data also shows 784 people 19 years old and younger had been hospitalized in relation to COVID-19 and 11 had died.

More than 150 people, many of them with children in Tucson public schools, gathered on the steps of the county administration building in downtown Tucson on Tuesday, Sept. 8 — the second protest calling for schools to reopen in the week since Pima County met the state’s benchmarks to begin offering hybrid learning.