Tucson-area renters on the edge as federal eviction moratorium nears end

Arizona’s renters have less than a month before the federal eviction moratorium ends, and there is no clear plan to prevent hundreds if not thousands of Pima County residents from being forced to leave their homes.

Eviction cases delayed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 reprieve will become active at the start of 2021 as landlords, many cash-strapped by the wait, request evictions through the courts.

Pima County also has about 100 evictions, and more are accumulating, that will be carried out immediately once the moratorium expires because the cases were heard within 45 days of the Jan. 1, 2021, deadline. Eviction orders stay active for 45 days after a ruling.

The big question: What’s going to happen in early 2021? Unemployment is rising, up from 6.5% in September to 8% in October, and, according to a Household Pulse Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau, 23.5% of Arizona’s renters were not current on rent between Oct. 28 and Nov. 9.

“With the federal moratorium ending at the end of the year, this underscores the need for Washington to act,” said C.J. Karamargin, spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey, in response to questions from the Arizona Daily Star. “We’re encouraged to see these issues front and center in the discussion about the next phase of COVID relief.”