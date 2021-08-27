Tucson area’s COVID-19 cases may be flattening

After several weeks of surging case counts, the COVID-19 numbers may be cooling off in Pima County.

“The optimist in me believes that we may be nearing the top, but it is way too early to make that call. And it's way too early to be sort of claiming victory," Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer, said Friday.

For four consecutive weeks, since the beginning of July, COVID-19 cases in Pima County had seen big weekly increases, up to 60% in a week. In the second week of August, however, cases only increased by about 4%. Then they only increased by 8% in the third week of August.

It’s too soon to know the final case count for the fourth week of August, due to normal lags in data reporting to health officials.

Although COVID-19 may be showing signs of plateauing countywide, Garcia called the sheer number of COVID-19 cases statewide "staggering."

Arizona had nearly 22,000 cases reported from August 15-21, rising about 6% from the previous week.

“Whatever happens in Phoenix happens here (in Tucson) and in Pima County, so that's part of the reason why we need to wait and see,” Garcia said.